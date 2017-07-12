Admirals release 2017-18 schedule

The Milwaukee Admirals will kick off the 2017-’18 season on the road against the Iowa Wild on October 7 at 7 p.m. The Admirals will open the home portion of their schedule on Friday, October 20 (7 p.m.) against the Hersey Bears.

Iowa will be the Admirals final opponent of the regular season as well, with the two teams meeting April 14 in Milwaukee.

This will be the second season for the Admirals at Panther Arena. A year ago, the building underwent $6.3 million in upgrades that included new locker rooms and improvements to bathrooms, concessions, and an addition to the merchandise store.