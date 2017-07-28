Avery attorney offers ‘proof of guilt’ challenge

An attorney for convicted murderer Steven Avery is offering $10,000 to anyone who can prove he is guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.

Avery attorney Kathleen Zellner released a questionnaire this week, which is aimed at those who claim Avery is guilty of the murder of photographer Teresa Halbach. It offers a reward to anyone who can provide credible evidence to fully answer the 100 questions and establish that Avery is guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.

“Over the last 19 months, we have heard and read numerous claims that Steven Avery is guilty of the murder of Teresa Halbach. Without exception, the authors of these claims simply do not know the facts of the case nor do they address the most blatant discrepancies in the State’s case against Mr. Avery,” it reads. “The Proof of Guilt Challenge is specifically designed to elicit from these commentators credible evidentiary support for their opinion that Mr. Avery is guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.”

Avery and his nephew Brendan Dassey were convicted for the 2005 murder of Halbach, who disappeared after she went to the Avery family salvage yard to take photos of a vehicle. Her vehicle and the burned remains of her body were found were later found on the property. Both men were sentenced to life in prison. Attempts to appeal their convictions picked up new momentum in the past year, following the release of a Netflix series about the case.