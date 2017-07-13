Avery, state file letters with judge

Written arguments in appeal of Steven Avery’s murder conviction have been presented to a Sheboygan County judge hearing post-conviction motions.

Avery’s attorney Kathleen Zellner says she is requesting the state appeals court dismiss its proceedings in the case so the Sheboygan judge’s, Judge Angela Sutkiewicz, court can have jurisdiction on all claims in their latest motion.

Wisconsin Assistant Attorney General Thomas Fallon argues the judge lacks power to act further on claims in that motion, after granting a motion for scientific testing that has reportedly been completed.

Avery is appealing his 2007 conviction for the murder of Teresa Halbach, which he’s serving a life sentence for.

No hearings in the case have been set.

WTAQ