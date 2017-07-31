Badger women’s basketball releases upcoming schedule

The Wisconsin women’s basketball team has released its 2017-18 non-conference schedule which features games against six 2017 post-season teams and six 20-win teams.

The Badgers face NCAA tournament teams Green Bay (27-6), Syracuse (22-11) and Marquette (25-8) as well as WNIT participant George Washington (20-10). Women’s Basketball Invitational teams Milwaukee (22-12) and UT-Rio Grande Valley (19-14) will also face the Badgers.

Following an exhibition game against UW-Platteville on Nov. 5, the Badgers open the regular season with three-straight home games. A rematch with Charlotte (21-10) on Nov. 12 is followed by home games against Green Bay and Southern University (16-17).

Wisconsin spends the Thanksgiving holiday in the U.S. Virgin Islands, participating in the Paradise Jam. UW will take on Syracuse, George Washington and Vanderbilt (14-16) in the tournament.

After returning from the Islands, the Badgers travel to Pittsburgh (13-17) on Nov. 29 for the 11th-annual Big Ten/ACC Challenge. Wisconsin’s December schedule includes a December 4 game at Marquette.

The Big Ten Conference also announced the 2017-18 conference opponents for the Badgers.

Wisconsin will host reigning Big Ten champions Maryland and Ohio State, 2017 WNIT champion Michigan, Penn State, Minnesota, Northwestern and Rutgers.

Road games for the Badgers feature contests at Michigan State, Purdue, Indiana, Iowa, Illinois, Minnesota, Nebraska and Northwestern.