Biegel, Goodson start training camp on PUP list (AUDIO)

Former Wisconsin Badger outside linebacker Vince Biegel has started training camp with the Green Bay Packers on their Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list. The rookie fourth round pick is joined by cornerback Demetri Godson.

Biegel underwent surgery on his right foot in May, shortly after the rookie mini-camp. It’s the same injury that kept him out of 2-games with the Badgers last season. He’s expected to miss a couple of weeks of training camp.

Goodson blew out his knee in a game last November and isn’t ready after undergoing surgery.

The Packers lost Julius Peppers and Datone Jones to free agency, leaving Clay Matthews and Nick Perry as the only two proven returning pass rushers from the OLB spot. Coach Mike McCarthy is hopeful that Biegel can return and help sooner than later.

Center Corey Linsley passed his physical Wednesday and practiced with the team after missing the entire offseason program following ankle surgery.

Mike McCarthy started his first training camp press conference by saying his team is healthy coming in.

AUDIO: Mike McCarthy announces the teams PUP players :14

AUDIO: Mike McCarthy said there’s still time for Biegel :19