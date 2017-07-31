Big Ten releases Badger men’s basketball opponents

The Wisconsin men’s basketball team found out their Big Ten opponent lineup for the upcoming season, although dates, start times and broadcast information won’t be announced until a later date.

The Badgers will have home and away games against Illinois, Michigan State, Nebraska, Northwestern and Purdue.

Wisconsin will have home games only against Indiana, Michigan, Ohio State and Minnesota and road games only against Maryland, Penn State, Rutgers and Iowa.

Illinois, Ohio State and Indiana all have new coaches this season. Brad Underwood takes over for John Groce at Illinois. Chris Holtmann replaced Thad Matta at Ohio State and Archie Miller took over for Tom Crean at Indiana.