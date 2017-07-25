Body recovered from Rock River in Janesville

The body of a 21-year-old Janesville man, last reported having fallen into the Rock River early Saturday night, may have been found Tuesday morning.

Janesville Police Lieutenant of Detectives Terry Sheridan says a pedestrian walking over the Racine Street bridge called 911 about 7:00 a.m. to report seeing a body on the just south of the bridge on the west bank. The description matches Dakota Giese, who a friend saw fall into the river near the Ice Age trail about half a mile upstream.

Fire, police, and Rock County Sheriff’s personel have spent most daylight hours searching the river since Giese disappeared. Police are waiting for the results of a Wednesday morning autopsy to confirm the identity. At this time they do not suspect foul play, but say the investigation is still open.

