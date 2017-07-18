Brewers drop road opener in Pittsburgh

The Milwaukee Brewers opened a 10-game road trip with a 4-2 loss to the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park. They lost catcher Stephen Vogt in the process, after Pirates Chad Kuhl ran into him on a play at the plate. Vogt left with what was described as a neck strain and a strained left knee. Manager Craig Counsell said afterwards that they would be day-to-day with Vogt.

Travis Shaw continued his solid season with a single, double and two runs scored, but the Brewers dropped their second straight game. It’s the first time they’ve dropped two straight games since June 27-28.

Orlando Arcia’s single to center scored Shaw for the Brewers first run. Shaw then beat the throw and tag later on a Stephen Vogt ground ball to first to score the second Brewers run.

Brent Suter pitched 4 2/3 innings, allowing two runs on seven hits with two walks and two strikeouts.

The Pirates took the lead in the sixth when Josh Bell doubled to center off of left handed reliever Josh Hader. He scored on Gregory Polanco’s double to left. Pittsburgh added the final run in the 8th on three straight singles against Tyler Webb.

The two teams play game two of the series at PNC Park on Tuesday night. Junior Guerra (1-3, 4.78) is expected to come off the disabled list to start for the Brewers. Pittsburgh will counter with Ivan Nova (9-6, 3.21).

The Brewers may also have to call up another catcher if its determined that Vogt will miss too much time.