Brewers drop series finale to Phillies

Philadelphia’s Nick Williams clubbed a 7th inning grand slam off of left-handed reliever Tyler Webb to send the Phillies to a 5-2 win over the Milwaukee Brewers in the series finale at Miller Park on Sunday.

With the loss, the Brewers saw their lead over the Chicago Cubs in the NL Central fall to 4 1/2 games before heading on a 10-game road trip that starts in Pittsburgh on Monday night and continues in Philadelphia and Washington.

Rookie Brett Phillips gave the Brewers a 2-1 lead in the fifth while pinch hitting for starting pitcher Matt Garza. Phillips drove a 1-0 pitch from Phillies starter Jeremy Hellickson out to right for his first career home run and a 2-1 Brewers lead.

Garza finished his day allowing one run on three hits.

The Brewers had chances in both the eighth and ninth innings but came up empty.

The Brewers still took two of three from the Phillies and open a series in Pittsburgh on Monday night against the Pirates. Brent Suter (1-1, 2.96) pitches for the Brewers. The Pirates will counter with right-hander Chad Kuhl (3-6, 4.96).