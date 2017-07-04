Brewers jump out early in series opening victory over Baltimore

Four runs in the first and three in the second powered the Milwaukee Brewers to a 8-1 series opening victory over Baltimore Monday afternoon at Miller Park.

Brent Suter struck out eight over six innings, allowing just four hits and an unearned run in recording his first victory of the season.

Ryan Braun, Domingo Santana and Travis Shaw each scored twice for the Brewers. Manny Pina went three for four and drove in three runs.

First-place Milwaukee moved 2½ games ahead of the Cubs in the National League Central race.