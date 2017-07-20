Brewers losing streak reaches four games

The Milwaukee Brewers blew a 9th inning lead and lost their fourth straight, 3-2 in 10 innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park.

Brewers all-star closer Corey Knebel gave up the tying run in the ninth inning and Jared Hughes gave up the game winner in the 10th, giving the Pirates the first three games in the series.

The Brewers lead atop the National League Central has dwindled to 1 1/2 games over the Chicago Cubs, who beat the Braves 8-2 on Wednesday.

Domingo Santana gave the Brewers the lead in the 8th inning with a solo home run.

The Pirates tied it in the ninth when Corey Knebel walked David Freese and served up back to back singles to Gregory Polanco and Francisco Cervelli.

Pittsburgh rookie Max Moroff’s bloop single to center field won it for the Pirates.

The Brewers first run came in the first when Santana doubled, took third on a throwing error and scored on a single off the bat of Jesus Aguilar.

Zach Davies pitched seven innings for the Brewers, scattering eight singles. He allowed on earned run and one walk with four strikeouts.

The Brewers will send Jimmy Nelson (8-4, 3.27) to the mound on Thursday afternoon as they look to break their four game losing streak. The Pirates will counter with Jameson Taillon (5-3, 3.06). First pitch time is set for 12:35 p.m.