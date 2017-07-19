Brewers losing streak reaches three

Travis Shaw clubbed a three run home run, but that’s all the Brewers could muster offensively, suffering their third straight loss, 4-3 to the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park.

Junior Guerra held the Pirates scoreless through five innings, but the sixth inning would be his downfall.

The Brewers have lost three straight games for the first time since June 10-13 and their lead over the second place Chicago Cubs is down to 2 1/2 games. The Cubs beat Atlanta 5-1 last night, their fifth straight win.

The Brewers have struggled to score runs in the first two games of the series, going 3 for 16 with runners in scoring position with 19 runners left on base. Frustrations reached a peak when Travis Shaw was called out on strikes on a pitch that was off the plate. He slammed his bat to the ground and was immediately ejected by the home plate umpire. It didn’t take long for manager Craig Counsell to join Shaw in the clubhouse when he two came out and let the umpire know what he was thinking.

Francisco Cervelli clubbed a solo home run to start the sixth inning off of Guerra. Then after a two out walk, Josh Harrison homered to right to tie the game 3-3. Oliver Drake came out of the bullpen in relief. He walked a batter, then gave up two straight singles to give the Pirates the lead.

Game three of the four game series in Pittsburgh is Wednesday night. Zach Davies (11-4, 5.08) pitches for the Brewers. Gerrit Cole (7-7, 4.35) gets the call for the Pirates.

Sogard to start rehab stint

The Brewers announced that second baseman Eric Sogard will play two minor-league rehab games for the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers starting Wednesday.