Brewers open second half with victory

The Milwaukee Brewers scored eight runs in the second inning and went on to post a 9-6 win over the Philadelphia Phillies in their series opener at Miller Park on Friday night.

Orlando Arcia and Ryan Braun (grand slam) clubbed home runs in the big second inning as the Brewers moved to a season-best 10 games over .500 (51-41). With the Cubs beating Baltimore 9-8 on Friday night, the Brewers remain 5 1/2 games up in the National League Central Division race.

Zach Davies and the Brewers fell behind when the Phillies scored two runs in the first inning, but the Brewers quickly turned the tide with their big second inning.

Braun’s grand slam was the sixth of his career, breaking a four-way tie for the all-time franchise lead with Jeromy Burnitz, Cecil Cooper and John Jaha.

Carlos Torres came on to record the final two outs of the sixth inning. Jared Hughes, Josh Hader, Jacob Barnes and Corey Knebel combined to finish out the win.

Game two of the series is tonight. Jimmy Nelson (8-4, 3.30) pitches for the Brewers. Aaron Nola (6-6, 3.59) goes for the Phillies.