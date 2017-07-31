Brewers reacquire Jeffress from the Rangers

The Milwaukee Brewers announced today that they have reacquired right-handed relief pitcher Jeremy Jeffress from the Texas Rangers in exchange for right-handed pitcher Tayler Scott.

The 29-year-old Jeffress returns for his third stint with the Brewers (2010 & 2014-16). He was traded by Milwaukee to Texas last August 1 as part of a five-player deal (Lucroy trade). he was originally selected by the Brewers in the first round (16th overall) of the 2006 First-Year Player Draft.

Jeffress is 13-6 with a 3.31 ERA and 28 saves in 249 career relief appearances with Milwaukee, Kansas City, Toronto and Texas, including a 1-2 mark with a 5.31 ERA in 39 appearances with the Rangers this season. He has gone 9-3 with a 2.38 ERA and 27 saves in 158 games as a Brewer. He served as Milwaukee’s closer in 2016 prior to being traded to Texas, converting 27 of 28 save opportunities.

The 25-year-old Scott signed with the Brewers as a free agent on July 4, 2016. He went 4-6 with a 2.34 ERA and 2 saves in 42 relief appearances at Double-A Biloxi this season.

To make room on the 40-man roster for Jeffress, outfielder Kirk Nieuwenhuis was designated for assignment.