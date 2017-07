The Milwaukee Brewers finished off a series sweep of the Baltimore Orioles Wednesday with a 4-0 shutout victory.

Matt Garza evened his record at 4-4 going 6 1/3 innings, allowing five hits and two walks with four strikeouts.

The Brewers bullpen of Oliver Drake, Jared Hughes and Corey Knebel completed the shutout with 2 2/3 scoreless innings.

Keon Broxton hit a two-run homer, his 14th of the season, in a three run fourth inning that sparked the Brewers win.