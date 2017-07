The Milwaukee Bucks wrapped up Las Vegas Summer League play with a 97-76 loss to the Utah Jazz. The Bucks leave Vegas with just one win under their belts in Summer League play.

Point guards Gary Payton II and Travis Trice, as well as center Stephen Zimmerman led the Bucks with 12 points each. The Bucks finished Summer League play at 1-4.

Bucks first round pick, D.J. Wilson finished 3 of 10 from the field in 18 minutes. Sterling Brown went scoreless on three shots in 18 minutes.