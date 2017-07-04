Cause of deadly explosion in Cambria remains unknown

The cause of the Didion Mill explosion in Cambria in May that led to the death of 5 people remains unknown.

Monday night, Didion CEO John Didion gave an update to the Cambria Village Board. He said the Occupational Safety and Health Administration is still on site looking into possible causes, while the Chemical Safety Board is also still evaluating the area. Demolition of the mill building is set to take place on July 10.

Didion said plans are already in the works to rebuild the facility, which he said would be state of the art. “The exciting thing we get to talk about is that we will be rebuilding our mill facility. The mill will be rebuilt with the best available technology for safety automation and efficiency. We will have the most advanced operations in the country.”

Didion said they’re attempting to work with other companies in the community to help employ their workers in the meantime, while the new facility is being built. As of now, there’s no timetable on how long construction could take.

