Charges filed in fatal Portage County drunk driving crash

A Portage County woman who reportedly told police that a crash which killed a motorcyclist and injured his passenger was her fault had a blood alcohol level nearly four times the legal limit.

Billie Jo McSherry of Tigerton appeared in Portage County Court via a video-link on Monday.

A criminal complaint states McSherry crossed the center line on Highway 49 in the Town of Alban on the afternoon of July 8, striking an oncoming motorcycle driven by Robert Korhonen. He was airlifted from the scene but died en route to the hospital. His passenger was seriously injured.

According to a police report, the 29 year-old McSherry told officers that she took full responsibility: “It was my fault. Take me to jail.” Court records state her blood alcohol level was nearly .30, four times the legal limit. She has two prior OWI convictions. A 9-year-old girl in McSherry’s vehicle suffered minor injuries. McSherry will be arraigned on August 7.

WSAU