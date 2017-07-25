Consumer Protection hotline has been ‘spoofed’

It appears the state Bureau of Consumer Protection’s Hotline phone number is being “spoofed.” Frank Frasetto with Wisconsin Consumer Protection says they’ve received a surprising number of reports from consumers who’ve gotten calls that appear to be from the Consumer Protection Hotline. The reports have come from Wisconsin and several other states.

One consumer reported a message left by the caller was about the Wisconsin Do Not Call list. Another lost $500 when told their phone service was going to be disconnected.

“That’s what concerns me about Wisconsin residents who might be getting these calls, it’s really just another form of a scammer, who is looking to steal from an unsuspecting consumer,” Frasetto said.

The Bureau of Consumer Protection does not make phone calls to consumers using the 800 number. If they do call a consumer, the number that appears on a caller ID is from the 608 area code.