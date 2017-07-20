Damage from Wisconsin flooding tops $26 million

Early damage estimates from flooding in southeastern Wisconsin last week are at $26 million, and are expected to increase. Heavy rains throughout the region resulted in widespread flooding that damaged homes, businesses, and roads.

Assessments continue, but Wisconsin Emergency Management says early reports show almost 3,800 homes were damaged. About 2,300 of those were in the Burlington area, where the Fox River went more than six feet above its banks.

Four Kenosha County businesses had major damage, plus one business in Polk County.

Overall, six counties have reported $8.3 million in damage to roads, bridges, and dams. The heaviest damage was reported in Racine, Kenosha, and Walworth counties