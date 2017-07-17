DeChambeau claims John Deere Classic title

Bryson DeChambeau came from four shots back to win the PGA Tour’s John Deere Classic by one shot on Sunday in Silvis, Illinois. The victory is DeChambeau’s first on the PGA Tour and earned him a spot in this week’s British Open.

DeChambeau birdied four of the final six holes at TPC Deere Run, shooting a final round 6-under 65. He finished 18-under par for the tournament. Third-round leader Patrick Rodgers shot a 70 to finish in second place.

Wesley Bryan (64) and Rick Lamb (66) tied for third at 16-under par. Three-time champion Steve Stricker shot a seven under par 64 and actually climbed into the lead early in the day before finishing at 15-under par.