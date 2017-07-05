Democrats propose ‘BaderCare for All’

As uncertainty continues to surround health care marketplaces, Wisconsin Democrats are proposing a plan they say will make affordable coverage widely available.

The bill from state Representative Eric Genrich (D-Green Bay) would allow Wisconsin residents to enroll in the state’s BadgerCare program, essentially opening it to all income levels. “As private insurers raise rates and lose interest in the Affordable Care Act, we’re offering a common sense, affordable, high quality solution,” Genrich said, during a Capitol news conference on Wednesday. “That is BadgerCare for all.”

Genrich says the bill would have BadgerCare treated like any other insurance plan that’s available on the federal exchange for individuals and small businesses, while typically lowering the cost of coverage.

While the plan is likely to see strong support from Democrats, it’s unlikely to gain much traction with the Republican-controlled Legislature.