Diener headed back overseas

Marquette men’s basketball director of player personnel, Travis Diener, is leaving the program to resume playing professionally in Italy. The Fond du Lac native played overseas from 2010-’14 after spending five seasons in the NBA. He signed a deal to play for Vanoli Cremona in Italy’s top division.

Diener (age 35) is rejoining former coach Meo Sacchetti and his cousin Drake Diener, a former DePaul player.

Diener was named All-Conference USA four times and contributed to Marquette’s 2003 Final Four run. He ranks sixth all-time in scoring at the school (1,691), second in three-pointers made (284), third in assists (617) and ninth in steals (158).

Diener said he believes he can still compete at a high level and this was a situation that he couldn’t pass up.