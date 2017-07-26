EAA honoring Doolittle Raiders

More than a dozen B-25 Mitchell bombers from the World War II era are in Oshkosh for Wednesday’s 75th anniversary celebration of the Doolittle Raid.

About 80 pilots and crew members volunteered for the mission to attack military targets in Japan, in April of 1942.

Bill Rozek of Delaware helps with one of the B-25 aircraft that’s on display at EAA AirVenture this week. He says the Doolittle Raiders gave the military a big morale boost. He says it proved that the Japanese weren’t untouchable.

Rozek says the pilots bailed from their planes in China, and Chinese citizens hid them from the Japanese. The only surviving member of the Raiders is 101-year-old Dick Cole. He’ll be at AirVenture today.

