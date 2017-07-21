Evers files papers for governor’s campaign

State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Evers is edging closer to a run for governor. Evers has filed a campaign registration statement with the state elections commission — another step towards a challenge to Republican Governor Scott Walker in 2018. Evers released a statement:

As I continue talking with voters about the future of our state, this is the next logical for me to take. My record of public service and leadership on behalf of Wisconsin families, kids, and educators brings a unique and different choice for voters. One that I believe provides a compelling alternative to the status quo. I look forward to making a final decision in the near future.

Evers said earlier this month that he’d been approached “by a number of people” and was “keeping the door open.”

The 65 year-old Evers has elected to the official nonpartisan superintendent’s post in 2009, and reelected in 2013 and again this year, when he defeated Lowell Holtz with 70 percent of the vote. He has been supported by Democrats in all those races. A career educator, Holtz has no other experience in elected office.

The only Democrats to officially announce that they are candidates in 2018 are Milwaukee businessman Andy Gronik and Bob Harlow of Barneveld. Other Democrats considering a challenge to Walker next year include Madison Mayor Paul Soglin, campaign reform advocate Mike McCabe, state Senator Kathleen Vinehout of Alma, and state Representatives Dana Wachs of Eau Claire and Gordon Hintz of Oshkosh.

Walker has not officially announced his candidacy, but has indicated he’ll do so once work is completed on the state budget.