Evers added to list of potential Democratic candidates for governor

Another Democrat is apparently considering a run for governor. (Terry Bell)Another Democrat is apparently considering a run for governor. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports that state schools superintendent Tony Evers is considering it.

Evers, who heads the state Department of Public Instruction, has been named as a possible candidate against Governor Scott Walker since winning a third term in April.

In an email to the paper, Evers said he has been approached “by a number of people” and is “keeping the door open.” So far, no Democrats have committed to challenge Walker, who is expected to seek reelection next year.