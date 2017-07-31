FEMA teams visiting Wisconsin

Representative from the Federal Emergency Management Agency are visiting southeastern Wisconsin today.

FEMA spokeswoman Cassie Ringsdorf says agency staff will join state officials on a tour of areas damaged by flooding earlier this month, as they work to evaluate what kind of federal assistance Wisconsin may qualify for. “This assessment is kind of that first step for us to get a little bit of truth on what happened, take a look at the size and scope of the damage, how long people were displaced,” she says.

Representatives will be in Racine, Kenosha and Walworth counties, where flooding damaged roads, homes, and other buildings. Wisconsin Emergency Management says there’s at least $8.6 million in damage to public infrastructure in the region, as a result of flooding caused by storms on July 11-12. More than 3,800 homes in the area were also damaged or destroyed.