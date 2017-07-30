Firearm safety course bill set for hearing

A group dedicated to preventing gun violence has concerns, over a bill that could have Wisconsin high schools teaching kids how to safely handle guns. The legislation from Republican lawmakers requires the Departments of Public Instruction, and Natural Resources to develop the curriculum.

“Our concern is that it’s not actually firearms safety, it’s really about teaching children to enjoy shooting firearms,” said Annalise Dickman with WAVE — Wisconsin Anti-Violence Effort.

The bill (AB 427), which its authors say is in response to a growing interest in trap shooting among Wisconsin students, is set for a committee hearing at the Capitol on Thursday. It’s lead author is Representative Ken Skowronski (R-Franklin).

If a district offers the course, it must be taught or supervised by a person trained in firearms safety. “The way the bill is written, that might be people from the NRA or other lobbying groups,” Dickman said.