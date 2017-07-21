Flooding closes parts of multiple state parks

Amenities within several state parks are shut down, after storms that swept across the state this week downed trees and flooded trails.

Crews are still assessing the damage at state parks in west central, southwest and south central Wisconsin.

Officials say the horse campground and all horse trails at Wildcat Mountain State Park will be closed until at least late next week. The sand beaches, boat landings and some parking lots at Governor Dodge are under water – and many trails will be closed through the weekend.

The Wisconsin DNR is advising people who plan to visit an area of a state park or check out trails should call ahead to make sure they’re open.