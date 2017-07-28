Flynn given more time to draft new pursuit policy

Milwaukee police chief Ed Flynn has been given another 30 days to come up with a new vehicle pursuit policy. The fire and police commission Thursday night granted Flynn’s request for more time to comply with the commission’s order that he come up with a new plan, or face losing his job.

Flynn said he needs the extra time to devleop a plan that is workable and legal. “We want to craft a policy that meets your concerns, that’s consistent with city attorney advice,” Flynn said.

Under current policy officers can continue pursuit only if they have reason to believe the car being chased was involved in a violent crime. Flynn plans to consult with other police departments to find out what they are doing.

“We going to do our due dillegence here. I’m not going to drag my feet, I’m not making excuses,” Flynn said. “We will craft a new a new policy.” The chief now has until August 27th to come up with the new policy.