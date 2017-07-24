Foxconn decision may come this week

We may know this week if a Taiwanese company will bring thousands of jobs to Wisconsin. Foxconn has said publicly that it is looking at seven states for an investment of $10 billion or more to manufacture flat-panel screens and related equipment. Now that’s apparently been narrowed to southeast Wisconsin and the Detroit area, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Foxconn, formally known as Hon Hai Precision Industry Company, will likely expect a lucrative package of incentives from the state, if it locates the plant here.

Governor Scott Walker has kept quiet on what the state may consider offering Foxconn to build a new factory in Wisconsin. Walker said during a stop in Green Bay last week that there’s no deal currently on the table. “We don’t have an incentive package to talk about yet,” Walker said.