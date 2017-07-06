Gallagher calls for tighter economic sanctions against North Korea

Wisconsin Congressman Mike Gallagher says the days of negotiation with North Korea over their missile program is over. The 8th District Republican, a guest Thursday on WTAQ’s Jerry Bader Show, said Tuesday’s launch from Pyongyang follows more than 2 decades of efforts by Presidents from both parties to engage in dialogue alone just hasn’t worked.

“Pyongyang will continue advancing its nuclear capabilities and missile programs until it’s capable of developing weapons that can hit the continental U-S.”

Gallagher said the next step is to bring in China and South Korea, to exert strong economic pressure on Kim Jong Un. “Really that tri-lateral relationship is going to be key to tackling the threat in concert with our allies.”

China in particular has to take a more aggressive role since they’re North Korea’s primary trading partner.

“The first thing we need to do is tighten the sanctions against Kim Jong Un, against the regime in Pyongyang, and hold Chinese businesses accountable, be willing to do secondary sanctions.”

Gallagher also said the U.S. must be willing to fire its own missiles to intercept and destroy North Korea’s weapons when they threaten the U.S. or our allies.

WTAQ