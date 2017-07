Madison police chief Mike Koval says the city’s latest fatal shooting was targeted. A 29 year-old man was found with gunshot wounds in a vehicle on the west side just after 3 a.m. “This was not some sense of random gun violence. This was apparently, definitively targeted,” Koval said Tuesday.

It’s the city’s eighth homicide this year. No arrests have been made. “It does appear all the gunfire was centered on the individual behind the wheel, as well as the car,” Koval said.

WIBA