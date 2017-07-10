House fire in Suamico kills two

Officials say two people died in a Suamico house fire late Sunday night.

Firefighters from the Howard and Suamico Fire Departments were called to the home just before midnight. Both of the victims tried to make it out of the house. One was found outside and the other near a door.

Fire Chief Todd Noe notes “The medical examiner came and took custody of the bodies to do their portion of the investigation. At this point, I do not have confirmation on names or ages of the two victims.”

The home is a total loss. Part of the roof collapsed.

“At this point, we’re still trying to clean up the fire scene itself and get our stuff back together. The Brown County Fire Investigative Team and the state Fire Marshal is handling the investigation at this point. We did call them in after we found two deceased persons. Per state code, we have to notify the Fire Marshal’s office. They came in and took over the investigation.”

About 50 firefighters battled the blaze.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

WTAQ