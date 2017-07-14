Howell, Schniederjans share lead at John Deere Classic

Charles Howell III and Ollie Schniederjans each shot 8-under-par 63’s on Thursday to share the first-round lead at the PGA’s John Deere Classic in Silvis, Illinois.

Howell birdied seven of his first nine holes at TPC Deere Run. Schniederjans birdied five of his last eight holes in what was his lowest round on the PGA Tour.

Four other golfers, including Cedar Rapids, Iowa native Zach Johnson, are just two shots back entering round two on Friday.

Madison’s Steve Stricker, who won three straight John Deere titles from 2009-’11, had an opening round 73. That’s also the same score for Menomonee Falls native mark Wilson.