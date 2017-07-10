Kirk captures inaugural Thornberry Creek LPGA Classic

Katherine Kirk captured her third LPGA title and first since 2010, winning the inaugural Thornberry Creek LPGA Classic.

Kirk’s winning total of 22-under-par 266 was a career best. She beat Ashleigh Buhai of South Africa by one stroke.

Kirk rolled in an 11-foot birdie putt on hole number-18, avoiding a potential playoff with Buhai, who put her approach shot within three feet of the cup.

More than 50,000 fans made their way through the turnstiles during the four-day event, which was missing seven of the top ten players in the Rolex Women’s World Golf Rankings.

Kirk earned $300,000 to push her 2017 total to $401,864. The win also put her in the field for the U.S. Women’s Open this week.