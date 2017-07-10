Kirk captures inaugural Thornberry Creek LPGA Classic

Google+

Katherine Kirk – Photo Courtesy of Thornberry Creek and the LPGA.

Katherine Kirk captured her third LPGA title and first since 2010, winning the inaugural Thornberry Creek LPGA Classic.

Kirk’s winning total of 22-under-par 266 was a career best.  She beat Ashleigh Buhai of South Africa by one stroke.

Kirk rolled in an 11-foot birdie putt on hole number-18, avoiding a potential playoff with Buhai, who put her approach shot within three feet of the cup.

More than 50,000 fans made their way through the turnstiles during the four-day event, which was missing seven of the top ten players in the Rolex Women’s World Golf Rankings.

Kirk earned $300,000 to push her 2017 total to $401,864.  The win also put her in the field for the U.S. Women’s Open this week.

 


