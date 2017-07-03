Lawmakers want limit on lottery advertising

State spending on advertising for Wisconsin Lottery products would be capped, under a bill being proposed at the Capitol.

The bill from state Representative Rob Hutton (R-Brookfield) and Senator Fred Risser (D-Madison) would limit informational advertising for lottery games to $5 million a year – a 33 percent reduction. Hutton says they believe anything above that level of spending is not needed.

“We think it’s an unnecessary spend in the state lottery system, that doesn’t have the return on investment that we feel is appropriate,” he argues.

The bill also places limits on how advertising is done, to address concerns that current efforts do more to promote the lottery than what’s allowed under state law.

Wisconsin Lottery officials did not respond to a message seeking comment about the proposal.