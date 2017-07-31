Lucroy traded to the Rockies

Former Brewers catcher Jonathan Lucroy was traded for the second time in the last year on Sunday.

After the Brewers dealt Lucroy to the Rangers last season, Texas turned around and shipped him to the Colorado Rockies on Sunday, for a “player to be named later.”

Lucroy hit .242 with four home runs and 27 RBIs in 77 games with the Rangers this season.

Lucroy was a two-time all-star during his stay in Milwaukee with the Brewers.

Trade Deadline Today

Major League Baseball’s trade deadline is this afternoon. So far, the Brewers have not pulled the trigger on any deals. According to reports, a discussion with the Oakland A’s about acquiring Sonny Gray didn’t get anywhere when the A’s were insistent about outfielder Lewis Brinson being a part of any potential deal.