Marquette released 2017-’18 non-conference schedule

The Marquette men’s basketball team has released its full non-conference schedule for 2017-’18.

The Golden Eagles will play eight home games, take a trip to Hawaii for the Maui Invitational and play a lone road game in Madison against the Badgers on December 9.

Marquette opens up on Nov. 4 against Lindenwood at the Bradley Center. Lindenwood is a division 2 program out of Missouri.

The Golden Eagles will host Big Ten regular-season champion Purdue on Nov. 14 as part of the third-annual Gavitt Games featuring matchups between the Big East and the Big Ten.

Marquette follows that matchup with three games in three days in the Maui Invitational from Nov. 20-22. The Golden Eagles don’t know their opponents yet, but the field includes LSU, California, Notre Dame, Michigan, VCU, Wichita State and the host team Chaminade.

Marquette will also host Georgia on Dec. 2 and Vermont on Dec. 5.

Marquette will wrap up non-conference play at home against Northern Illinois on Dec. 18 and American on Dec. 21.