Marquette to open Maui Invitational against VCU

The Marquette men’s basketball team will open the 34th Maui Invitational in November against VCU. The contest will tip off at 1:30 p.m. and will be televised on ESPN2. The tournament released its bracket on Tuesday.

Marquette and VCU are joined in their half of the bracket by Wichita State and California. The other half features opening round games between Notre Dame and Chaminade and Michigan against LSU.

Marquette and VCU will be meeting for just the third time. The Rams won the first two meetings back in 1986 and ’87.

The Golden Eagles return this season having lost three of their top five scorers to graduation and redshirt junior

Duane Wilson left for Texas A & M as a graduate transfer. They have five returning scholarship players.