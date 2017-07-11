Million dollar bond for driver in deadly I-94 crash

An Oconomowoc man was free on bond in four pending alcohol and drug cases, when his car allegedly struck and killed a Good Samaritan.

Investigators say 37-year-old Frank Schiller was driving on Interstate 94 near Delafield Saturday night when he tried passing other vehicles on a shoulder and struck 48-year-old Peter Enns of Alberta, Canada, who was helping change a flat tire on a minivan.

A court commissioner in Waukesha County on Monday ordered Schiller held on a $1 million bond. “If the allegations contained in this complaint are true, then you are everyone’s worst nightmare,” court commissioner Laura Florian Lau told Schiller.

According to court records, Schiller was facing a fifth drunk driving charge in Milwaukee County. Schiller and two others were injured in the crash. He remains in the Waukesha County jail.