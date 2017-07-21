Milwaukee Police Chief Flynn ordered to change pursuit policy

Milwaukee Police Chief Ed Flynn is under orders to change his department’s pursuit policy within a week — or be out of a job.

Flynn warned the Police and Fire Commission that changes could result in more injuries, or even deaths. Flynn also said he doesn’t like how the commission issued the order. “I’m concerned that the FPC met in secret to issue this directive,” Flynn said. “I did a presentation for them on June 6 about our pursuit policy, and they never contacted me or asked me a question ever again.

Flynn says he will submit a proposal next Thursday. He said he’s worried the commission wants the least-restrictive pursuit policy in the United States.