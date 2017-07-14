More Badgers on College Football preseason watch lists

Five Wisconsin Badger football standouts have made the latest round of college football preseason watch lists.

Linebacker Jack Cichy, lineman Conor Sheehy and cornerback D’Cota Dixon were among 103 players who made the watch list for the Bronko Nagurski Trophy, presented to the national defensive player of the year.

Offensive center Michael Deiter and tackle Beau Benzschawel are among the 81 players on the Outland Trophy watch list. That honor goes to the best interior lineman in the country on offense or defense.

Dating back to the Outland trophy’s inception in 1946, students from current Big Ten schools have earned the award 26 times, most recently in 2014 when Iowa’s Brandon Scherff was recognized.

Students from current Big Ten schools have received the Nagurski Trophy five times since the award’s debut in 1993. The latest Big Ten winner was Nebraska’s Ndamukong Suh in 2009.