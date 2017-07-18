Murder charges filed in fatal Madison restaurant robbery

Two men have been charged with murder, in connection to a Madison robbery that led to a man’s fatal heart attack. The June 27 Culver’s restaurant robbery led to the death of 56 year-old Christ “Chris” Kneubuehl, who was working inside as a remodeling contractor after hours.

According to the criminal complaints Kneubuehl, who had a history of heart problems, died from a stress induced heart attack after he helped the two men break into the safe. His work crew said the robbers refused to allow them to call for help when it become apparent that Knebuehl was having a medical issue.

The criminal complaint alleges that Kneubuehl would have survived if 911 had been called. The robbers, 25 year-old Xavier Fleming and 35 year-old Nicholas Ivy, were also charged with the armed robbery of three other restaurants dating back to April.

The Wisconsin State Journal reports the pair were charged Monday with felony murder and armed robbery for the Culver’s incident., which netted nearly nearly $4,300.