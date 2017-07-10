No ruling on sequestering ‘Slender Man’ juries

A Waukesha County judge is expected to decide in the next week or two whether to require juries in Slender Man trials to be sequestered.

At a Monday hearing, attorneys representing Morgan Geyser argued that her case will require jurors who don’t go home at night during her trial, so that they don’t hear or read news stories about the testimony.

Geyser and Anissa Weier, both 15, are charged with adult counts of attempted homicide for the stabbing of a classmate in reported allegiance to the online character Slender Man. The stabbing took place May 31 of 2014. Separate trials were ordered last December.

Weier is scheduled to stand trial in September, and Geyser in October. If the two teens are convicted of their criminal charges, a jury must then decide whether they should go to prison, or spend time in a mental institution.