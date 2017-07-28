North side homicide is Madison’s 9th of the year

Madison police are looking for suspects in a shooting that left one person dead and another wounded early Friday. Police Chief Mike Koval said callers in on north side neighborhood reported “a loud verbal dispute” before shots were fired. “This is at its core a situation of anger,” Koval said.

A 24 year-old woman died from her injuries, and a 44 year-old man is hospitalized. Police are looking for two suspects. It’s Madison’s ninth homicide this year. Police are also still looking for suspects in a fatal west side shooting Tuesday morning. Koval doesn’t believe the two incidents are related.

