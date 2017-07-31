Oshkosh police officer fatally shoots man

A 28-year-old man was shot and killed by Oshkosh police early Monday morning on the city’s south side.

Chief Dean Smith says Isaiah Tucker’s vehicle got stuck as he was trying to get away from police by driving through a yard. After an officer tried to get Tucker out of the car, he accelerated toward a second officer in the yard. That officer then opened fire, hitting the vehicle several times.

Smith says Tucker escaped, and officers found him hiding in a shed, near a home. He died at a local hospital.

WHBY