Packers lose rookie Adams for a few weeks with “foot injury”

The Green Bay Packers lost rookie defensive lineman Montravius Adams for “multiple weeks” of the preseason with a foot injury. The announcement came Monday morning from coach Mike McCarthy.

The third-round pick from Auburn was expected to compete for playing time on the defensive line. He left practice on Friday, the second of two non-padded workouts to start training camp and has yet to work in pads.

Adams joins former Badger Vince Biegel, a fourth-round pick, on the sideline. Biegel had foot surgery in May on his right foot and started training camp on the P.U.P. list. Because Adams practiced the first two days of training camp, so he isn’t eligible for P.U.P.

It’s a tough blow for Adams, who will miss critical practice and development time.