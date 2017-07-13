Packers report another year of record revenue

The Green Bay Packers reported another year of record revenue. Revenue for the fiscal year ending March 31 totaled $441.4 million, an eight percent increase from the previous year. The team has seen an increase in revenue every year since Lambeau Field was renovated in 2003.

The Packers reported profit from operations of $65.4 million, a 9.7 percent drop from the year before. Team President and CEO Mark Murphy said the decrease was the result of cyclical increase in player expenses and depreciation related to more than $450 million in investments in Lambeau Field and the Titletown District.

The Packers rank 9th for a fourth straight year in income, but the addition of new stadiums could see that number drop.

The team contributed $50 million to its reserve fund. The contribution and improvements in investment income increased the teams savings to $349 million, up from $275 million a year ago.