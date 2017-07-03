Plane crash in Price County kills six

A weekend plane crash in Price County left no survivors.

Sheriff’s officials in the northern Wisconsin county say the small plane left Chicago for a fishing trip to Canada when it went down in a forested area near Catawba about 3:20 Saturday morning. The plane reportedly lost altitude before going out of radio contact.

The Price County Sheriff’s Department on Monday released the names of those killed in the crash. They are 70-year-old Kevin James King of Bensenville, IL, 21-year-old Kyle Demauro and 56-year-old Thomas Demauro, also of Bensenville, 63-year-old James Francis of Norco, CA, 69-year-old Charles Tomlitz of Addison, IL, and 45-year-old George Tomlitz of Brookfield, IL.

The FAA and NTSB are investigating.